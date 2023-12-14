Tony Blackburn has quit BBC Radio London after four decades.

Tony Blackburn is stepping down from his long running show

The 80-year-old broadcaster - who started at the station in 1981, having first joined the BBC in the 1960s - has revealed this weekend will be his final show.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "Hi everyone, just thought I’d let you know that after many happy years on @BBCRadioLondon I have decided to leave the station and this Sunday will be my last Soul On Sunday.

"Over the years we have had a lot of fun with some fantastic live shows for Children in Need and have played some great music.

"I will still be continuing @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford and @BBCRadioSolent on Sunday afternoon and of course on the great

@BBCRadio2.

"This is totally my decision and thanks to the many happy years there, but time to move on. Thanks for listening."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winner - who won the inaugural series in 2002 - was the first DJ to air on BBC Radio 1 after its launch in 1967.

Fans hailed him as a "national treasure" following the BBC Radio London announcement.

One listener replied: "You will certainly be missed Tony, by me many many others. Wish You All The Best! x (sic)"

Another fan added: "Goodbye farewell thank you for the laughs the music and you Mr B."

And a third person said: "Blimey! You’re a national treasure so don’t bury yourself too deep!"

At the beginning of the year, Tony - who later had to step back in the spring following his sepsis battle and a chest infection - was adamant he has no plans to retire.

He told The Lady magazine: "I'm still doing it now because I want to, not because I have to. It's exhausting, really, to be so ambitious. But the day I don't think I can do it properly any more I will give up.

"Keeping your brain active is really important. If you are lucky enough to enjoy your job, as I do, try to keep working. People who retire early can sometimes go to pot.

"I can understand people retiring if they don't like their job, but the only reason I would is if I suffered from bad health.

"Until then I want to keep going as long as I can. I'm very, very lucky to be enjoying this part of my life - and I'm not under any pressure to prove myself.”