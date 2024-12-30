Amy Childs is feeling better than ever after losing two stone.

Amy Childs is feeling better than ever after losing two stone

Amy Childs is feeling better than ever after losing two stone

The 34-year-old reality star welcomed twins Billy and Amelia in April 2023 and while she struggled to fit in regular exercise then, now that they are older she has found a way to maintain a healthy lifestyle whilst also enjoying the occasional drink.

She told OK! Magazine: "Honestly, I feel so good in myself. I feel the best I’ve felt in a long time. I’ve got a gym in the garden, you know. A little outhouse – and I’m in there every day. I’m really proud of myself.

"I am eating healthily, but I am having a little prosecco here and there. I can’t sit here and say I don’t like having a drink. I mean, I don’t drink much – but at the weekends, I still drink prosecco. At Christmas, there were loads of parties, so I was going out with the girls a few nights. But I train every day and I work hard, so I reckon I deserve a few nights out!"

The 'TOWIE' star - who also has Polly, seven and six-year-old Ritchie from previous relationships - has turned to the method of fasting to lose weight, and joked that sometimes being a busy mother stops her from eating in the morning anyway.

She said: "I am training every day, for a start. Every single day. I’m eating a bit healthier, and fasting, too. When you have four children, sometimes you don’t get a chance to eat anyway! In the morning I am so full-on with the kids and getting Ritchie ready – he’s at a different school to Polly – that it gets to about half 11 and I think: 'I have not eaten this morning…' So yes, I am fasting and I am training."

Tagged in