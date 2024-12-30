Amy Childs is feeling better than ever after losing two stone.

The 34-year-old reality star welcomed twins Billy and Amelia in April 2023 and while she struggled to fit in regular exercise then, now that they are older she has found a way to maintain a healthy lifestyle whilst also enjoying the occasional drink.

She told OK! Magazine: "Honestly, I feel so good in myself. I feel the best I’ve felt in a long time. I’ve got a gym in the garden, you know. A little outhouse – and I’m in there every day. I’m really proud of myself.

"I am eating healthily, but I am having a little prosecco here and there. I can’t sit here and say I don’t like having a drink. I mean, I don’t drink much – but at the weekends, I still drink prosecco. At Christmas, there were loads of parties, so I was going out with the girls a few nights. But I train every day and I work hard, so I reckon I deserve a few nights out!"

The 'TOWIE' star - who also has Polly, seven and six-year-old Ritchie from previous relationships - has turned to the method of fasting to lose weight, and joked that sometimes being a busy mother stops her from eating in the morning anyway.

She said: "I am training every day, for a start. Every single day. I’m eating a bit healthier, and fasting, too. When you have four children, sometimes you don’t get a chance to eat anyway! In the morning I am so full-on with the kids and getting Ritchie ready – he’s at a different school to Polly – that it gets to about half 11 and I think: 'I have not eaten this morning…' So yes, I am fasting and I am training."