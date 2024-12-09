Harry Derbidge is dating an Australian hairdresser.

Harry Derbidge has started a new relationship with Australian hairdresser Jam Gaud

'The Only Way is Essex' star split from his boyfriend Joe Blackman - who is now seeing the 30-year-old TV personality's ex-friend Junaid Ahmed - and he has now found his new partner Jam Gaud.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Harry and Jam have been dating for a few months, he's really happy, and he's got his family approval, including his cousin Amy Childs.

"His TOWIE co-stars are chuffed that he's found love again.

"They're enjoying some time in Australia together, where Jam is from. They've been going on dates over there and are very loved up.

"Harry is looking forward to the future after the whole TOWIE saga and split from Joe and wants to put that behind him.

"He has healed now and is looking forward to what the future holds."

The pair are in Melbourne, with Jam posting snaps of the smitten couple - with one showing Harry taking a lift mirror selfie as Jam kisses his left cheek, and another of them holding hands whilst walking - on his Instagram account.

The photo carousel has received over 170 likes and more than 15 comments - including from Harry.

The Barking-born star left two emojis - a smiling face with hearts around it, as well as a face blowing a kiss.

Towie's Amy, 34, wrote: "You guys are everything."

Fellow co-star Elma Pazar, 31, penned: "No I’m OBSESSED!"

Jam captioned the post with: "When the bimbo comes to town ... @mrharryderbidge."

Harry has yet to post any photos of the tattooed man, as well as tag him in any shots on his Instagram account.

Harry and Joe's split was made public in August, and their separation has been shown in the recent series of the ITVBe show.

Joe later began a romance with Junaid - which left Harry heartbroken.

Junaid could be seen in floods of tears as he called his best friend Dani Imbert to let her know that his and Harry's friendship was over.