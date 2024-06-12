'The Traitors' star Jaz Singh has landed a new presenting role on the BBC.

Jaz Singh has a new role after The Traitors

The 30-year-old star - who was a finalist on the second season of the Beeb's hit gameshow earlier this year - is set to host a two-hour radio show on BBC Asian Network with his first 'Asian Network Motivation' programme airing on June 17.

The BBC Radio 1 press office announced on X, formerly Twitter: "Jaz Singh, finalist of series 2 of The Traitors, will be presenting the Asian Network Motivation slot from Monday 17 June (20:00-22:00).

"Welcome to the family Jaz, we can’t wait to tune in!"

Jaz has revealed the news on his own Instagram account, saying "the wait is finally over".

He wrote: "I can officially announce and have the complete privilege to share with you all that I’ll be joining @bbcasiannetwork as a presenter, bringing you all things motivation!!

"YES THAT’S RIGHT, you get to hear more of me and my tunes on #Radio getting you in the best frame of mind, starting off with my first show Monday 17th June chatting about what The Traitors taught me."

He also teased the possibility of "a few exclusives in store" for listiners, and promised "this is just the beginning" for him.

He continued: "Absolutely buzzingggg and grateful for this amazing opportunity that has come my way AND this is just the beginning. Thank you to everybody involved in making this happen!"

Fans and fellow stars have flooded the post with messages of support, including comedian and 'Masked Singer' host Joel Dommett.

He commented: "Ah man this is GREAT!"

And Zoe Ball added: "Jaz this is epic and so deserved xxxx"

Earlier this year, Jaz was a Faithful on 'The Traitors' and made it to the final before being eliminated by Mollie Pearce, who then lost to Traitor Harry Clarke.

Reflecting on his game plan, he told the Radio Times magazine: "I'm very fortunate actually to come out of the experience knowing that I have a clean conscience and I'm so comfortable with how I played the game."