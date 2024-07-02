'The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show' has reportedly "been paused" by the BBC.

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show is 'on pause'

The comedy chat show hosted by the husband and wife duo - which sees the married couple joined by another celebrity pair to talk about their relationships - first launched on BBC Two in 2022 before being promoted to BBC One, but fans will have to wait for a third series due to a scheduling conflict.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The BBC absolutely love Chris and Rosie, they're a hilariously entertaining duo but most importantly, real.

"They want to continue producing 'The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show' for audiences but due to schedule clashes they can't make it work right now.

"While the show has been paused for now, behind-the-scenes the BBC are continuing to look at ways the show can continue with Avalon [the show's production company]."

It's said one potential move being presented is the idea of changing the filming and broadcast schedules.

The ‘S******, Married, Annoyed’ podcasters claimed “there’s no secret” to their successful working and personal relationships aside from having “a laugh”.

Chris previously told Anita Rani on BBC Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4: “There’s no secret to our marriage."

Rosie added: “We have a laugh and it makes life a little bit more enjoyable, doesn’t it?”

Chris continued: “In day-to-day life, from parenting to the podcast to the TV show, as long as we’ve made each other laugh, I feel like it's been a success."

While Rosie pointed out: “And you don't always have to laugh at each other. Watch something funny. Laugh together. Or laugh at the other one’s misfortune.”

The ex ‘Parenting for Idiots’ star also advised to embrace “the mundane” in your romance.

She said: “It's very exciting when you first get together, isn't it? But then, as life carries on, it becomes a little bit mundane. I actually quite like the mundane.

"There’s comfort in it. I quite like that we have this life. We come home, we have tea together, and we watch the telly.”