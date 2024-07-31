Trinny Woodall "didn’t grieve for many, many years" when her former husband took his own life.

The 60-year-old star was married to Johnny Ellichoff - with whom she has 20-year-old daughter Lyla - from 1999 until 2009 but he died in 2014 and she had to utilise her "inner strength" for the sake of all of those around her.

Speaking on the 'Great Company Podcast', she told host Jamie Laing: “Death is terrible and final but [taking your own life] is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. It’s like that tsunami that comes and it kind of pulls the guts out of you.

“But, also, I have got inner strength. I needed to be the one who would look after everyone.

“When you are faced with the worst thing you think could happen, there was this feeling I had ‘Nothing worse can happen now’ so I should just take the greatest risk.

“Emotionally, I couldn’t have lost more than to lose my daughter’s father for her, so it makes you stronger.

"He left a bit of a mess so I didn’t grieve for many, many years, because I was dealing with this fallout, I was a bit angry as well. It was only quite a few years later that I missed him."

The former 'What Not To Wear' host also outlined her desire to throw a dinner to mark a decade without Johnny - who also had Zak, 30, from a previous relationship - and how Lyla would refuse to come to other celebrations to honour Johnny's life in times gone by.

Trinny said: “I want to do a dinner this year. There was a few years she didn’t want to go to those dinners. Her brother did.”