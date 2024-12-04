Tulisa Contostavlos skips I'm A Celebrity spin-off show 'for personal reasons'

Tulisa Contostavlos didn't appear on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' spin-off show 'Unpacked' for "personal reasons".

The N-Dubz singer became the third celebrity to be eliminated from the ITV show this week, but following her exit, any show-themed posts uploaded by her team when she was in the jungle were removed from her Instagram account.

On Tuesday night's (03.12.24), 'I'm A Celebrity...Unpacked', host Joel Dommett told viewers: "Tulisa won't be joining us on the sofa tonight, but former Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott is here instead to give us all her jungle insights."

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun newspaper that Tulisa's absence from the spin-off show was due to "personal reasons."

However, former 'X Factor' judge Tulisa did appear on 'Lorraine' on Tuesday to discuss her time in camp, and the star admitted she had made "friends for life" on the programme.

She said: "I feel like I have with some of them.

"I think they will be friends for life."

However, she questioned whether some jungle friendships were genuine.

She added: "But a lot of people for the cameras were being very pally pally, but the real test will be when everyone is out.

"Will they make the effort to send texts in the group chat? Will they do the four-hour drives to see each other? We'll see..."

Following her elimination, Tulisa admitted leaving the jungle was a "happy thing" for her, because camp life had been tough.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec immediately after leaving the camp, she said: "I'm not gonna lie, it is tough in there so leaving is still a happy thing!

Tulisa also admitted her time in the jungle has made her appreciate life on the outside.

She added: "I just think you're gonna be more grateful for the food you eat, the people around you. You don't realise how good you've had it.

"[I've learned] just to stay strong with my convictions, it can be testing in here. So just be yourself."