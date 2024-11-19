Tulisa Contostavlos to tell all about I'm A Celebrity experience in new book

Tulisa Contostavlos is to tell all about her 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' experience in a new book.

The 36-year-old singer is said to have signed a six-figure deal to pen a second autobiography, a follow up to her 2012 tome 'Honest'.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Tulisa’s first autobiography was heartbreaking at times, and it’s impossible to imagine what she’s gone through since.

"She has enough content for multiple instalments.

"But one thing is for sure, she will tell her story with the typical honesty of the first instalment and it will include all the raw emotions she has gone through.

"He recent health battles have really inspired her to lay her heart bare.

"She just hopes there is a brilliantly positive chapter to be written about her time in the jungle.

"It won’t be a happy ending - it will be a fresh start."

Tulisa - who was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a temporary weakness or lack of movement that usually affects one side of the face, in 2019 - is said to have put pen to paper on a deal with the literary agent branch of YMU.

The N-Dubz star is planning to release new music next summer, but she is also keen to become a property developer in the near future and rent out "themed" properties.

Speaking about her 'Lord of the Rings'-inspired idea, she told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I want it to all be very like a nature reserve, cabins in a forest, Hobbit houses."

And ahead of her jungle stint, Tulisa likened her appearance on the show to 'Lord of the Rings' character Frodo Baggins going on an "unexpected journey".

She said: "I am like Frodo Baggins on an unexpected journey.

"I feel really adventurous this year and the place I am now in, I want to do things that take me out of my comfort zone.

"I have always said I wouldn’t do this show in the past, as there are things that have terrified me.

"But the person I am now, I want to throw caution to the wind."