Two businessmen who own pie companies are among the 18 candidates on this year's 'The Apprentice'.

Lord Sugar and Apprentice's class of 2024

The BBC One business show returns for an 18th series on February 1st, with the candidates set to battle it out in brand-new tasks for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship.

Among the candidates are Paul Bowen, who owns a pie company which boasts big-name clients such as Manchester City Football Club, and he wants to make Lord Sugar "Lord of the Pies".

He said: "I’m seeking investment of Lord Sugar’s time and knowledge.

"I have great ideas and great business acumen, along with a work hard attitude.

"My organisation and planning is my weakness. But with Lord Sugar’s strategy and my passion and ideas, I could make him Lord of the Pies."

Fellow candidate Phil Turner also owns a pie company.

He was awarded Supreme Pie Champion in 2020 for his family-owned pie business, and he believes he is the perfect candidate for Lord Sugar's investment.

He said: "I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because I already have a track record of successfully building and scaling a business.

"I have learnt how to run a business the hard way, and now I feel like it’s time to take my business to the next level."

London-based recruitment consultant Flo Edwards has warned fellow candidates not to "underestimate" her, while jewellery company owner Noor Bouziane has claimed she will "go to any length" to succeed in the process.

She said: "I have competitiveness in my blood. I will go to any length to win this process."

What's more, sales executive Oliver Medforth has already boasted he is a "selling machine", and claims he will "dominate" in selling tasks.

He said: "I really hope there is a selling task because this is where I will dominate and prove to Lord Sugar, I am a selling machine.

"I work the markets selling gin and tonic and there aren’t many customers that leave without buying."

Other candidates include pharmacist and business owner Amina Khan, wellness brand owner Dr. Asif Munaf, project manager Foluso Falade, recruitment director Jack Davies, dental group owner Dr. Paul Midha, boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford, and mortgage broker Raj Chohan.

What's more, pre and post-natal fitness coach Sam Saadet, management consultant Steve Darken, music and wellness entrepreneur Tre Lowe, music producer Virdi Singh Mazaria, yoga company owner Maura Rath, and chartered company secretary Onyeka Nweze, who claims her business can make £10 million in the first five years, will also appear in the series.

'The Apprentice' returns on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Thursday 1 February at 9pm.