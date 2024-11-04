Warwick Davis wants a revival of 'Tenable'.

Warwick Davis has asked ITV bosses to bring his game show back

The 54-year-old actor presented the ITV1 afternoon quiz show in which teams attempt win up to £125,000 by filling in Top10-style lists but the series was axed in August this year and he is keen for fans to rally together to get the show back on air.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Presenting 'Tenable' was one of my favourite things to do.

"I loved the show. People tell me they still watch old episodes now and enjoy it. "I feel like I should video people on my phone when they say, 'We miss Tenable' and then send them to ITV!"

The 'Harry Potter' star did acknowledge that the "landscape of television" has changed since the advent of streaming giants like Netflix and is aware that any chance of a revival will only come to fruition should it become profitable for the broadcaster since that sort of programme relies on advertising to sustain itself.

He said: "The landscape of television has changed immensely with all the streaming services now.

"Unless you can pull in the advertisers, you can't get a show on.

"One day it may become apparent that Tenable is viable once again. Maybe we could even do a Tenable film one day!"

'Tenable' was first broadcast in 2016 and ran for more than 300 episodes, and for a short time in recent years it was hosted by former 'Coronation Street' actress Sally Lindsay.

Upon its cancellation, an ITV spokesperson said: "Tenable has been a much-loved ITV game show since it launched in 2016.

"While there are no brand new episodes currently planned, fans of the show can still watch it on ITVX