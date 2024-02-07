Michael Ball is a "huge fan" of 'Doctor Who'.

Michael Ball has a secret love for Doctor Who

The 61-year-old actor has carved out a huge career in musical theatre having famously starred in productions of 'Les Miserables', 'Apsects of Love' and 'The Phantom of the Opera' over the years but revealed that away from the stage, he is rewatching every episode of the BBC sci-fi series even though it may come as a surprise to fans.

He told Woman's Weekly magazine: "'I know it doesn't sound like it, but I love watching Doctor Who. I saw it was the 60th anniversary and I've always been a fan so I went back to watch it literally from the start and - stone me - I'm now on series five!"

However, the stage star - who has lived with former 'Ready Steady Go! presenter Cathy McGowan for more than 30 years - revealed that his significant other is not so enthusiastic about 'Doctor Who' and often insists that he watches it in a separate room.

He said: "'She says, 'What are you doing? You just sit there watching blobs that form and then kill people! 'I'm not allowed to watch it with her t, in the room. I'm on my iPad with my headphones in, in my sad little world, as she calls it!"

Meanwhile, Michael is gearing up to go on his first solo tour in a number of years and even though he has performed with fellow West End star Alfie Boe as part of the double act Ball and Boe in recent times, he admitted that there are still so many songs he has never performed before.

He said: "I'm really excited because it's a while since I've done a solo tour, and I've got a load of stuff that I haven't ever performed live. I've done gigs with Alfie and he'd just finished his solo tour, so I thought, 'Right, I better get myself out there. If he can do it, I can do it!'.

'We will be back together at some point soon, I'm sure, but this is me reconnecting with the fans and doing my own thing.'

'The Michael Ball: On With the Show' tour runs from March 11 - 30, with tickets available from LiveNation.co.uk.