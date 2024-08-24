Will Mellor has no interest in joining 'Emmerdale'.

Will Mellor has no plans to join Emmerdale after Coronation Street and EastEnders roles

The 48-year-old actor has had roles on 'Coronation Street', 'EastEnders' and 'Hollyoaks', but he has no desire to set foot in the Yorkshire Dales.

He told The Mirror: "Not really. It's not like I have ... I go round going 'I want to do all the soaps'. I'm not a massive fan of sheep and cows either. So being up in the Dales isn't one for me."

Will has enjoyed his drama roles since starring in 'Mr Bates vs the Post Office'.

The 'Teacher' star said: "To be honest, I do things that ... if it feels right at the time, I do it. I don't sort of set myself out going, 'I want to do this and that.’ Obviously, now because of [my role in Mr Bates vs the Post Office] there's been a lot of drama work being fired my way and I enjoy doing the drama work and playing different characters."

He added: "So it's all about the characters for me. I don't sort of set a plan on what I want to do, other than I really want to stay busy but I also want to play different characters. It's what's interesting to me. I don't like sort of being put in one box to go 'I'm a comedy actor or I'm jack the lad'."

Will enjoyed getting to play a bad guy for once in drug lord Harvey Gaskell on 'Corrie'.

He said: "That's why [the role of Harvey] was appealing to me because I don't get to play many real bad guys."