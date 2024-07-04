Stephanie Waring admitted her 'Hollyoaks' character Cindy Cunningham is "worthy of her tears", as she bowed out of the soap after 28 years.

Stephanie Waring bids emotional farewell to Hollyoaks character

The 46-year-old actress was left devastated earlier this year when she discovered she had been axed from the Channel 4 soap as part of a cast cull, and she departed the programme on Wednesday (03.07.24) after filming her final scenes.

Stephanie took to Instagram to share a supportive message from her fiancé Tom Brookes, and she wrote in the caption: "I knew today would be hard. However I have been putting my feelings about saying goodbye to the life I have known for 16 years in a box. I thought “I will be fine I have been preparing for 3 months” I can’t wait to start my new life” .. I woke up to this message from my fiancé @tomtbrookes . It reminded me to feel.. it reminded me of how strong I am, it reminded me of what I have accomplished, it reminded me that I created a Hollyoaks Icon and she is worthy of my tears. It reminded me that I am loved and that I am so unbelievably lucky to have a man who sees me for me in my life. Who sees the beauty and the brilliance, the flaws and loves them anyway.

Today I say Goodbye and I will feel it and cherish all of my memories. Cindy let’s do one last take! (sic)"

After shooting her final scenes, Stephanie took to her Instagram Stories to cheers her character with a pint and a spaghetti Bolognese in an Italian restaurant.

She wrote: "Here's to you Cindy!!"

'Hollyoaks' star Ross Adams - who plays Scott Drinkwell in the soap - wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Thinking of you today @stephwaring on your last day at Hollyoaks.

"Scott and Cindy didn't get much together over the years but when we did, it was always a joy working with you. You should be so proud of Cindy. Forever an icon. Now fly high (sic)"