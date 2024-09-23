Zoe Ball has returned to her BBC Radio 2 show after a six-week absence.

The 53-year-old broadcaster has been off air for more than a month, but she was back on the airwaves on Monday morning (23.09.24) to present 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show ' and she asked listeners: "What have I missed?"

Zoe said: "Morning gorgeous people it's me Zoe the happy wanderer. I've wandered back. How was your Brat summer? Was it marvellous?

"We did that in the 90s it was called something different then.I hope you've been enjoying some of the gorgeous sunsets over the last few weeks.

"It's a tad soggy our end this morning. Take it easy out on the road."

Zoe went on to thank fellow DJ Scott Mills for filling in for her while she was away. She said: "Thank you Scott Mills for looking after the show for the week - more on that later. What have I missed? Text me! Missed ya!"

Her return to the radio was confirmed on Sunday (22.09.24) in a message post on social media in which Zoe wrote: "Back to breakfast tomorrow morning 6.30.

"@realscottmills 7 @djspoony thanks for putting in the mega shifts."

No official reason was given for Zoe's absence.

It's been a tough year for the radio star as she's been mourning the death of her mother Julia, who passed away in April just 12 weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

After Julia's funeral, Zoe vowed to dedicate her time to charity work in her memory.

In a post on Instagram, Zoe wrote: "Yesterday we said goodbye to our dear Mama, Granny J. it was the perfect day and she would have loved it.

"Forever in our hearts Mama, thank you for your magic and love. missing you so much but holding tight to each other.

"Thank you to everyone who sent kind messages, cards and flowers. Big love to the many of you who have shared with us about your own loss and heartbreak, to those battling with cancer or looking after loved ones affected by cancer. We wish you all the strength and love. and of course the humour you need to keep going. Some days it's so hard to be brave."

Zoe went on to add: "My wonderful brother Jamie @tikikontiki and I will be fundraising in the future for the fantastic caring folk at @stpeterstjames @pancreaticcanuk let's hope one day more can be done to help those diagnosed. Our Mum was diagnosed In February, we lost her in just 12 weeks."