Elon Musk has not seen any evidence of alien life

The Twitter tycoon has played down hopes of humans finding extraterrestrials as he discussed his plans to launch his Starship on Mars.

Musk said: "People often ask me if I've seen any evidence of aliens and I unfortunately have seen no evidence of aliens yet. We are the aliens, as far as I can tell."

The maverick tycoon suggested that he is one of the individuals who is most likely to know about the existence of the little green men as a result of his various space projects.

Musk added: "If anyone would know, it would probably be me."

The billionaire made his alien claims while talking about space exploration at the International Astronautical Congress being held in Azerbaijan.

Musk concluded: "What that perhaps suggests is that this tiny candle of consciousness that is humanity is all that exists in a vast darkness, and we should do everything we can to ensure that the candle does not go out."