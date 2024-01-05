Prepare to be bewitched by Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season One – a rich tale of power, destiny and the enduring legacy of a family with extraordinary mystical abilities, which comes to Blu-ray and DVD on 8 January 2024 followings its transmission on BBC Two – which begins tonight. Each episode will also be available to purchase on digital 24 hours after its transmission, courtesy of Acorn Media International.

Mayfair Witches

This enchanting new series showcases a stand-out cast including Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus), Tongayi Chirisa (American Horror Story), Harry Hamlin (Mad Men), Beth Grant (Donnie Darko) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) and breathes fresh life into Rice’s acclaimed novels, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, which includes Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.

Rowan Fielding (Daddario) is a passionate and intuitive young neurosurgeon whose life is about to change forever. Compelled by the loss of her adoptive mother to constantly question where she came from, Rowan is full of questions and as strange, inexplicable things start to happen around her – her search for the truth only intensifies.

Learning that she has supernatural abilities is only the beginning and as Rowan discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of powerful witches, she must grapple with the truth about who she really is and contend with a dark force that has haunted her family for generations.

Travelling to New Orleans to claim her legacy, Rowan soon learns that her newfound powers could have very dangerous consequences. Torn between life as she knew it and her seductive new powers, Rowan must distinguish good from evil and decide which side she’s on.

The spellbinding, gorgeously gothic series is exec-produced by Mark Johnson (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Michelle Ashford (Operation Mincemeat) and Esta Spalding (Masters Of Sex) and marks the thrilling second instalment in AMC’s Immortal Universe franchise.

Visually mesmerising, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is a tantalising, enthralling, seductively supernatural thriller that will cast a spell over audiences.

COMPETITION

Prize Provider Aim Publicity

To be in with a chance to win a copy of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 1 on DVD all you need to do is answer the question below then complete and submit the attached entry form

Question:

Where must Rowan Fielding go to be able to claim her legacy?

A. New Zealand

B. New Orleans

C. New York

GOOD LUCK

Closing Date : 13th January 2024