Tune in to Creepshow in all its gory glory as Season 4 gets its home entertainment bow this December – alongside a brand-new Season 1 – 4 Box set. Based on the seminal 1980s cult classic from horror dream team, maestro George A. Romero and virtuoso Stephen King, this critically acclaimed TV series is an essential purchase for those in need of some blood-soaked, playfully dark and irresistibly eerie seasonal viewing.

Creepshow Series 4

Following its huge success on Shudder, Creepshow Season 4 and Creepshow Season 1 – 4 Box set are set to arrive on Blu-ray, DVD and digital on 11 December 2023. The Box set comes packed with special features, including in A Creepshow Animated Special, which sees Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, 24) star in Survivor Type based on the short story by Stephen King and Joe King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) star in Twittering from the Circus of the Dead, based on the short story by Joe Hill (NOS4A2). It also comes with A Creepshow Holiday Special starring Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project). Please see the trailers below.

Produced by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), the series features a slew of unique horror vignettes from some of the most lauded talent around, including Stephen King, as well as his son, writer Joe Hill (NOS4A2), Primetime Emmy® award-winning Rob Schrab (Rick and Morty, Monster House), Josh Malerman (Bird Box) and more.

Creepshow comic books come to life in this anthology series of terrifying tales hosted by the silent ghoul. There’s haunted dollhouses, werewolves, murderous goblins, villainous trick-or-treaters, the dead and medical marvels… just a few of the things to watch out for – you never know what shocks await you in the next chapter. Viewers will be immersed in a chilling world of suspense and gore over all four series.

Season 4 promises an exhilarating scare-fest like never before, as a fresh selection of spine-tingling stories are presented over six episodes. There are tales of stranger danger, immersive virtual worlds and everything from vampires and zombies to artistic sacrifices. It's an all-out rollercoaster of frights just waiting to be experienced.

This gorgeously gruesome series is the perfect homage to horrors of old. Good gory fun at its most entertaining, set the channel to Creepshow for a horror feast to sate your appetite for fear.

