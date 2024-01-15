DISCOVER MORE Hidden Assets with the highly anticipated return of this lauded, gritty Irish-Belgian Noir. The brand-new six-part second series sees acclaimed actress Nora-Jane Noone (Brooklyn, Jack Taylor) join the cast as DS Claire Wallace, an ambitious newcomer who’s brought in to head up the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB). With a no-nonsense attitude and a point to prove, she must deal with the organisation's old enemies once and for all.

Hidden Assets Series One & Two

The first series of Peter McKenna’s (Kin, The Last Kingdom), acclaimed thriller earned plaudits galore and now Hidden Assets Series Two is set to arrive on DVD on 22 January 2024, alongside Series One & Two Box set, courtesy of Acorn Media International, following its BBC Four transmission. Both series are available on digital now.

The new series picks up one year after the explosive events of season one and there’s a new boss, DS Claire Wallace, at the Bureau, who’s about to shake things up. When one of the criminals from the previous investigation – the infamous Bibi Melnick (Simone Kirby – His Dark Materials, Peaky Blinders) – requests a deal: protection in exchange for the true conspirators behind the Belgian bombings, Wallace is sceptical..

Finding herself drawn into the Antwerp investigation, which tormented her predecessor, Detective Emer Berry, Wallace must partner with CTU’s Christian De Jong (Wouter Hendrickx – Blackout, Cordon) to crack the case once and for all. The pair embark on a lethal, high-stakes investigation with huge international political implications and as things get increasingly more complicated, the investigators are never sure who they can truly trust...

Series two welcomes returning cast, including Cathy Belton (Philomena, Red Rock), Aaron Monaghan (The Banshees of Inisherin, The Vanishing Triangle) and Gilles De Schryver (Storm Lara) and Kwaku Fortune (Line Of Duty, Normal People), as well as new faces: Eva Kamanda (Babyproof), Karine Vanasse (Cardinal), Natali Broods (Skunk), Arend Pinoy (A Good Year), Yemi Oduwale (Couples Therapy) and Valentijn Dhaenens (The Misfortunates).

Series one introduces the viewers to the bureau and Detective Emer Berry (Angeline Ball – The Commitments, Keeping Faith), who must untangle an international conspiracy involving drugs, terrorism and corrupt corporate and political leaders.

With explosive criminal danger and dodgy diamond deals, reveal Hidden Assets Series One & Two Box set to discover a hidden gem of a drama in the New Year.

Special features include: a behind-the-scenes featurette with cast and crew.



Title: Hidden Assets Series Two Release Date: 22 January 2024 Cat.No: AV3773 RRP: £27.99 Cert: 15 Running Time: 305 mins. Also available to download and keep.

Title: Hidden Assets Series One & Two Box set Release Date: 22 January 2024

Cat.No: AV3774 RRP: £39.99 Cert: 15 Running Time: 610 mins. Also available to download and keep.

Competition

