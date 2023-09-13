Elon Musk is reportedly concerned about a dwindling human population.

Elon Musk is concerned about the influence of digital intelligence

The Tesla boss fears for the future of the human race, and is particularly concerned that human intelligence could eventually be overwhelmed by digital intelligence.

Walter Isaacson - who has written a new biography about the billionaire businessman - said: "The amount of human intelligence, he noted, was levelling off because people were not having enough children."

Elon, 52 - who is one of the richest men in the world - has also expressed some concern about the potential influence of digital intelligence.

Walter added: "Meanwhile, the amount of computer intelligence was going up exponentially, like Moore’s law on steroids. At some point, biological brainpower would be dwarfed by digital brainpower."