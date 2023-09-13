Elon Musk is reportedly concerned about a dwindling human population.
The Tesla boss fears for the future of the human race, and is particularly concerned that human intelligence could eventually be overwhelmed by digital intelligence.
Walter Isaacson - who has written a new biography about the billionaire businessman - said: "The amount of human intelligence, he noted, was levelling off because people were not having enough children."
Elon, 52 - who is one of the richest men in the world - has also expressed some concern about the potential influence of digital intelligence.
Walter added: "Meanwhile, the amount of computer intelligence was going up exponentially, like Moore’s law on steroids. At some point, biological brainpower would be dwarfed by digital brainpower."