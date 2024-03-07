Eating a full English breakfast makes men more attractive to the opposite sex.

A full English breakfast makes a man more attractive

Scientists have found that devouring a hearty meal to start the day has a vital impact on sex hormones and can shape how appealing a person is to the other gender.

Meanwhile, men who snack on chips in the afternoon "may appear more attractive" as the treat offers an instant glucose boost.

Despite the study being conducted in France, it was revealed that continental breakfasts such as croissants and muffins were a turn-off as they make females appear ugly.

Claire Berticat, lead author of the research at Montpellier University, said: "Our findings serve as a compelling reminder of the far-reaching impact of dietary choices not only on health, but also on traits with social importance such as facial attractiveness.

"As physiology and metabolism are profoundly different between men and women, sex differences were not unexpected."