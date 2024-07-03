Watching England at Euro 2024 can have fatal consequences.

Gareth Southgate's tactics are putting the health of England fans at risk

A leading heart doctor has warned that frustration at Gareth Southgate's conservative tactics and matchday drinking could prove deadly due to the strain it puts on a supporter's health.

Dr. Dorian Dugmore, CEO of The Wellness Academy, told The Sun newspaper: "Watching England can seriously damage your health.

"Southgate gets results and winning ugly is still winning - but it's fair to say his tactics are on the cautious side at the moment.

"That contributes to fans' negative emotions, including anxiety and frustration, which increases stress levels and heart risks.

"Attack-minded play - like Spain has shown - creates positive emotions and feel-good chemicals including endorphins.

"But defensive, restrictive play does not do that.

"Fans' frustration over players not meeting expectations also contributes to stress chemicals and risks to the heart."