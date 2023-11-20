Of the many thousands of new books that hit the British market every year, only a few are seen on TV and in the newspapers and fewer still reach coveted bestseller status. To find out why, we did some research and found a handful of specialist companies that may provide the answer. These firms give new books and their writers a helping hand by pushing them into the media spotlight. They work with celebrities and other big names but offer their services to everyone, including self-publishers. So who are these companies, what do they do, and how can authors hire their services? We’ve collected some information about five of the top book publicity companies out there to help all authors kickstart their own journey to fame and bestseller status.

Palamedes PR

Palamedes PR is a long-established name in the book marketing field and the recognised market-leader. Their specialist services include international press, TV and radio, and PR stunts. Based in London with international clients.

Website: Palamedes PR

Telephone: +44 (0)208 1036883

Email: [email protected]

FMcM Associates

FMcM Associates is a UK-based agency with extensive experience in promoting books and authors. They offer a wide array of services, including media relations, digital marketing, and event planning.

Website: FMcM

Telephone: 020 7405 7422

Email: [email protected]

Smith Publicity

Smith Publicity is another prominent name in the industry, specialising in book promotion and author branding. They’re based in the US but work with British authors. They offer various packages, including traditional and online media outreach, author branding, and influencer marketing.

Website: Smith Publicity

Telephone: +1 (856) 489-8654

Email: [email protected]

Midas PR

Midas PR is a London-based company that has earned a reputation for its professionalism and strategic marketing expertise. They have a diverse portfolio of clients, ranging from traditional publishing houses to independent authors. Midas PR offers a range of services, including media relations, social media management, and event coordination.

Website: Midas PR

Telephone: 020 7361 7860

Email: [email protected]

Hope & Glory

While prominent London-based agency Hope & Glory may be best known for its promotion of multinational consumer brands, it also offers book promotion and author branding services.

Website: Hope & Glory

Telephone: 020 3588 9700

Email: [email protected]

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

