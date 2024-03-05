Crystals are powerful tools, prized for their physical, emotional and spiritual healing properties. But crystals do more than just heal - they can also be used for empowerment, transformation and realizing your purpose. This beautiful guide will show you how to use crystals to achieve your goals, overcome limiting beliefs and unlock the power you hold within.

YOUR CRYSTAL PLAN

Certified Crystal Healer Gemma Petherbridge walks you through a process to first identify your physical, emotional and soul goals, and then, using the power of the chakras, find the crystals that will best support you in achieving them.

Whether that's finding love, getting healthier or connecting to your higher self, this book gives you a unique, personalized crystal plan to help you realize your dreams and become the best version of yourself.

75 crystals to unblock your path and achieve your purpose - out 14 March 2024 | Godsfield Press | £16.99 | Hardback

The Authors story

Gemma Petherbridge set out on her spiritual path as a small child, prophesizing in her dreams. Seeing spirits, naturally intuiting situations and gaining insight into the destinies of others came as second nature, and after losing her parents at a young age she turned to spirituality for answers. Her journey into the world of wellness and holistic therapies began in earnest when, aged twenty-three, she studied hypnotherapy.

Fifteen years on, Gemma is a Certified Crystal Healer, Intuition Teacher and Soul Purpose Coach. Having transitioned from healer to teacher, she has now taught and inspired thousands of people worldwide. In 2017 she founded Conscience Crystals, which offers workshops, courses and an online shop. With her growing following, Gemma is now regularly asked to lead workshops and speak at holistic events and festivals, and major international businesses seek her guidance in incorporating crystals into office environments and products. She also presents the spiritual and holistic wellbeing podcast Soul Students.