With an introduction by ex-RAF Squadron Leader Andy Wasley, The Getting of Resilience from the Inside Out is the latest book from award-winning therapist Sally Baker. Ideally, ‘resilience’, or the ability to bounce back from adversity, is formed during childhood in a family dynamic where the child feels loved, accepted and valued for who they are. This book shows readers how to learn a resilient mindset in adulthood aVer experiencing a less-than-favourable childhood. Resilience is not something you have or don't have - it is learned and can be developed at any stage of one's life.

To this end, the book offers insights and guidance to help readers identify their potenial dysfunctional coping strategies, limiting beliefs and self-sabotaging behaviours. It outlines incremental steps a person can take to change how they think and feel about themselves. The acquired skills and changes to their mindset allow them to feel more robust and capable of dealing with the struggles in life that can shake their faith and resolve.

Based on personal experience and case studies from her therapy practice, where she has worked with many clients over the years, this book provides gentle, perceptive insights into the barriers to resilience. In addition to Sally's expert guidance, the book is a how-to manual that includes tried and tested self-help therapeutic approaches, access to free additional online resources, and worksheets that assist in the exploration of both learned behaviours and coping strategies.

The Getting of Resilience from the Inside Out has everything needed to take the reader from negativity to self-empowerment, helping them build self-awareness and implement lasting change. In the cost of living crisis, it is therapy for the price of £15.99.

Getting Resilience From The Inside out is published 9th May 2024

•Print ISBN: 978-1-78161-126-5 •Ebook ISBN: 978-1-78161-127-2

•Price print: £15.99 | Ebook: £5.99

Author and PSTEC Master Practitioner Sally Baker

Author Bio

Sally Baker began her therapeutic training in physical therapies, working with women survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence. She trained in EFT and became an advanced level practitioner, followed by a Clinical Hypnotherapy certification and training in English modality, Percussive Suggestion Technique (PSTEC). She was awarded PSTEC Master Practitioner status in 2014. She is the co-author, with Liz Hogon, of Seven Simple Steps to Stop Emotional Eating and How to Feel Differently About Food. Her words often features in publications such as Grazia, GQ, The Independent and The Telegraph.

