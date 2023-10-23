Author Angela Terry dives into the gray areas and questionable decisions that can complicate romantic relationships in her new romance book.

The Palace at Dusk

Harvard-educated corporate attorney Jasmine promised herself that she wouldn’t date anyone at the office. From her busy work schedule to her prior dating history, she has plenty of reasons to ignore her boyish and handsome colleague Brad Summers when he enters her office. But when Brad asks if she’d like to grab a drink, his tousled hair and sparkling green-gold eyes convince her to say yes.

Their conversation makes her feel alive, fascinating, and fun, and the lonely Jae can’t help but bask in Brad’s attention. Soon Jae is breaking her never-date-at-the-office rule. And when she later discovers that Brad has a wife and child, she finds herself breaking a much more serious rule.

After Jae spends years in love with a man who isn’t hers and jeopardizes her career in the process, a series of unexpected developments shake her awake and force her to confront the cost—and the future—of their affair. She needs to make a choice, but love stories are rarely black and white, and the right path isn’t so clear. With her head and her heart pulling her in opposite directions, Jae must somehow chart a course between them in order to find her happily ever after.

Perfect for fans of Emily Giffin and Taylor Jenkins Reid, The Palace at Dusk subverts traditional romance tropes and happily-ever-afters and explores the more rocky and fallible aspects of love.

Title: The Palace at Dusk Author: Angela Terry ISBN: 9781959411390

Release Date: October 24, 2023 Publisher: Girl Friday Books

Author Angela Terry

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Angela Terry is the award-winning and Amazon best-selling author of Charming Falls Apart and The Trials of Adeline Turner. She is an attorney who formerly practiced intellectual property law at large firms in Chicago and San Francisco. She is also a Chicago Marathon legacy finisher and races to raise money for PAWS Chicago—the Midwest’s largest no-kill shelter. She resides in San Francisco with her husband and two cats, enjoys throwing novel-themed dinner parties for her women’s fiction book club. and is currently working on her next novel.

