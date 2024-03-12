Series Description:

She will play many roles for her king: spy, interrogator, even weapon. But what if she wants to be a hero?

Ordinary and lonely kitchen maid, Meera Hailship, volunteers to feed a dangerous creature imprisoned at the palace. Her impulsive decision could end in disembowelment, but against all odds, she survives, striking an unexpected bargain with the deadly creature and an even more unexpected friendship. Meera’s fondness for the feathered, fire- breathing beast called a raek will force her to choose between her king and her conscience.

To rid the raek of his iron muzzle and help his mysterious—and handsome—rider, Meera will have to barter a man’s life, manipulate the king, and play with fire—raek fire, that is. But when doing what’s right is also treason, the consequences could be deadly ...

The Raek Riders Series blends dragon-loving adventure with emotional depth. Perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas, Leigh Bardugo, and Rebecca Yarros, this thrilling and romantic fantasy will transport readers to another world altogether.

Melanie K. Moschella is an escapist reader and writer living in the beautiful White Mountains of New Hampshire. Her two true passions are parenting and writing—both of which require stamina and creativity, but only one of which allows her to sit down. Despite Melanie’s overpriced English degree from an overrated university, she attributes her debut work, The Raek Riders Series, to the isolation of new motherhood—after all, what could make a person crave adventure and romance more than dirty diapers?

You can connect with Melanie at www.melaniekmoschella.com and on Instagram.