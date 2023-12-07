Renita D'Silva

Did you know that - I grew up in the picturesque village of Kallianpur near the coastal town of Mangalore, India.

That - I now live in the UK, in a leafy town just outside London.

Or that writing is only her third love - I love my family, reading, writing and cooking, in that order.

Her dream - If given the chance, I would live in a library or a bookstore.

One of her eperiences appeared in her book - I once spent the night in a railway station when I missed curfew for my hostel, and that experience has made its way into one of my books.

She has a 'different' sense of humour - My daughter says that I laugh at things that are not even remotely funny.

Finally - I love public transport and - please don’t hate me for this -I especially love it if trains/buses/planes are delayed because that means more reading time.

Author Bio Renita grew up in a picturesque coastal village in the South of India, the oldest of three children. Her father got her first story books when she was six and she fell in love with the world of stories. Even now she prefers that world, by far, to this.

The Book

Renita D'Silva's Latest novel The Spice Maker's Secret is published on 3rd January 2024

1939, India. Gently kissing her child, Bindu reaches into her pot of powder and touches her finger to the baby’s forehead. She tries to hide her tears behind her sari as she hands her daughter into a stranger’s arms, wondering if she will ever see her again…

Trapped in an unhappy marriage, Bindu is desperately lonely. Before her wedding, she was a highly sought-after cook and although she is not allowed into the kitchen in her new house, she can still taste chilli on her tongue and remember the feel of ground turmeric on her fingers. She finds solace in writing recipes and creating new spice mixes, hoping to pass them down to her unborn child. But when her jealous husband finds out, he confines Bindu to her room alone. As she goes into labour, Bindu is trapped and desperately afraid for her child’s life. Even a recipe cannot rescue her this time. Will she and her baby find a way to survive?

1990, London. Eve’s most treasured gift from her beloved adopted father was a hand-written, Indian recipe book. Grieving his death, she begins to grind and mix the spices penned so carefully in the recipes. Do the crumbling pages in this book hold the key to uncovering the secrets of her past?

Her father never spoke of her birth mother, finding it too painful to talk about his time in India. But now he’s gone, Eve is desperate to understand where she comes from. Will finding her birth family, lost for so long, help Eve to find her place in the world, or will it tear her apart?

The Spice Maker’s Secret is an utterly unforgettable and heartbreaking story about love, betrayal and one woman’s extraordinary sacrifice. Fans of The Henna Artist, The Beekeeper of Aleppo and The Storyteller’s Secret will be utterly hooked.