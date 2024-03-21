In the run up to the release of his new mystery thriller, The Nowhere Girls a fore runner to the rest of the series, Last One to Die, and The Lost Ones, Dana Perry has shared with us and you his readers seven things that he feels we would like to know.

Author Dana Perry

First off, I am not really Dana Perry. That’s the pen name I use for writing my Nikki Cassidy thrillers. My actual name is Dick Belsky. I also write books as R.G. Belsky. Yeah, I sometimes find it confusing myself, but all of them are me! I have lived in New York City for pretty much my entire life. But I have never been to the Statue of Liberty, the top of the Empire State Building or Radio City Music Hall. That’s for tourists. In addition to writing crime fiction, I’ve worked as a journalist for many years at the NY Post, NY Daily News, Star magazine and NBC News. I’ve covered some of the biggest crimes stories ever like Son of Sam and O.J. Simpson and many, many more. So it should be no surprise that many of my books are “ripped from the headlines” of these real life crime stories. I don’t write my books at home or in an office. I write in public spots. Coffee shops, restaurants, park benches, on the beach, even while riding a subway. I don’t work well in quiet surroundings. I like people and voices and noise around me. I guess that comes from spending so many years in noisy newsrooms. I used to be a dog person, then I became a cat person. Now I’m a dog AND cat person. I figured you’d want to know. My most memorable celebrity encounter came when I met Mick Jagger. He put his arm around me in a club and started talking to me, mistakenly thinking I was Keith Richards. “Sorry mate, I thought you were Keith,” Mick said to me when he realized I wasn’t. True story. And I’ve never been sure if looking that much like Keith Richards that even Mick didn’t know the difference was a good thing or not! I’ve published 24 mystery/suspense thriller novels, of which 19 of them feature a kick-ass female character like FBI agent Nikki Cassidy in my current series. I’m still not sure exactly why that is. But I think it’s pretty cool, huh?

Author Bio:

I am a New York City author who writes mystery thrillers under the pen name of Dana Perry - and also as R.G. Belsky. My new thriller for Bookouture is The Nowhere Girls, the first in a series featuring Detective Nikki Cassidy. Book 2, Last One to Die and Book 3, The Lost Ones, will also be published on April 2nd.

Contact Dana at [email protected] or follow him on X - Facebook





The Nowhere Girls - Dana Perry

The Book:

My kid sister was murdered fifteen years ago. Now the killer has struck again. And this time, I’m going to take my revenge…

On the anniversary of her sister’s death, FBI agent Nikki Cassidy takes a call that has her heart pounding in her chest, the image of her beautiful sister Caitlin etched in her mind.

Another girl has been taken.

Days later, the lifeless body of twelve-year-old Natalie Jarvis is found in a remote patch of woodland, a crown of roses delicately placed on her head. Just like Caitlin.

The killer is back.

Nikki rushes to her small hometown of Groveton, Ohio. She will do anything to stop another young girl dying, but she soon realises that nothing is what it seems—everyone in her hometown is keeping a secret. And when a note is discovered near Natalie’s body addressed to Nikki, it’s clear what the murderer really wants: her…

She’s caught killers before, but this time it’s personal. And Nikki will risk everything—even her own life—to get justice for every victim. It’s time to stop this twisted killer, once and for all…

Dana Perry's 'The Nowhere Girls' is out on April 2nd.