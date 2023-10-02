Author Kim Nash

Keep a series bible. Lists of names, places, dates etc are all really useful so that you can quickly check back

Draw a map. I found that having a map of Driftwood Bay was really helpful for me so that I knew who lived where, and where each individual shop was too. Then I could picture my characters walking around this little seaside village.

Think about the book ahead, as well as the book you’re working on. It’s easier to plan ahead than get to the end of one book and realise I’m not sure where things are going to go in the next.

Make sure each story stands alone. Not everyone who reads a book might have read the first in the series. Make sure there’s enough information to explain certain aspects from the other book, but not too much to bore the reader who has already read the first one. Don’t leave the reader confused and saying that they needed to read the first one.

Create a world that readers want to return to. Readers will let you know if they don’t like your setting, so make it somewhere special that people are delighted to come back to. Know the world inside out, so you know.

Introduce interesting characters. This both keeps the interest of the reader, and also, one of these characters may come forward when writing, to be a leading character of another book. Sometimes they won’t stay in the background.

Familiarity while keeping things fresh, the reason people are coming back to your series is because they love the setting and the characters, so give them more of that they love.

Kims Latest Novel

Out 4th October 2023

Finding Family at the Cornish Cove

The Book: Finding Family at the Cornish Cove:

https://mybook.to/familycovesocial

Family is everything…

For years, Gemma has been running her late mother’s café with devotion, and when an opportunity comes to buy out her next-door neighbour and expand, she jumps at the chance.

She knows she will do her mother proud – keep her legacy going strong – but deep down she knows there’s still something missing.

But sometimes family are those you choose, or those who choose you! With a growing community of supporters cheering Gemma on, will she really spend the rest of her life alone?

And with some new faces at her blossoming bistro, perhaps romance may also be on the cards?

Author Bio

Kim Nash is an author of uplifting, funny, heartwarming, romantic, feel-good fiction and has wanted to write books since she was a little girl.

She lives in Staffordshire with her son Ollie and English Setter rescue dog Roni, is Digital Publicity Director for publisher Bookouture (a division of Hachette UK) and is a book blogger at www.kimthebookworm.co.uk.

When she's not working or writing, Kim can be found walking her dog at Cannock Chase, reading, writing and binge-watching box sets on the TV. She's also quite partial to a spa day and a gin and tonic (not at the same time!) Kim also runs a book club in Staffordshire and organises local and national reader/author events.

To keep up with all my new releases and bookish gossip, you can join my monthly newsletter here: www.kimthebookworm.co.uk

Follow Kim on Social Media here:

Twitter Facebook Instagram TickTock