Abbey Clancy is furious braces have left her with crooked teeth like “comedian legend Ken Dodd”.

The 38-year-old model, who has four children with her ex-footballer husband Peter Crouch, 43, has been wearing dental straighteners for six months but has now fumed they have left her with “goofier teeth” than she had before they were fitted.

She said on her and Peter’s ‘The Therapy Crouch’ podcast, in which they reveal intimate details of their lives together: “My teeth used to be two millimetres sticking out – and now they’re four millimetres sticking out.

“I’ve ended up having a brace on for six months and coming out with goofier teeth and a thinner palate, which is outrageous.

“The cross bite hasn’t changed. In fact, it’s got worse. So I was like to the dentist, ‘What the hell is going on here?’

“I’m that comedian with all the teeth. The Scouse one. With the feather duster. Ken Dodd.”

But Abbey said about her dentist telling her the problem will resolved itself: “The dentist said to me, ‘The teeth move in a certain way. And then after that, they come back in’.”

Comedian Sir Ken Dodd – famed for his wonky teeth and tickling stick – died aged 90 in 2018, and said he got his distinctive protruding gnashers from a

bike crash when he was aged seven – once adding about them: “They became my trademark.”

Abbey has recently revealed taking a “golden pill” nicknamed female Viagra has saved her sex life with Peter.

She said she suffered health anxiety that reduced her libido as she was “always fighting battles” and never felt “relaxed” enough to enjoy sex.

Abbey admitted: “I was talking to some of the girls, and you know, we’re all getting to a certain age, our hormones are all over the place.

“One of my friends told me about this golden pill. It’s an all-natural supplement for women which helps with an array of things. It’s been hailed as the female Viagra.”