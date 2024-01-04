The 27-year-old actress released 'You Suck' in 2014 after her relationship with the 5 Seconds of Summer singer came to an end and she recalled receiving "such hate online" over the track.

Abigail Breslin

Appearing on Christy Carlson Romano's video podcast series 'Vulnerable', she said: "I was getting death threats sent to me. People were showing up outside of my apartment. All this crazy, crazy [stuff]... People were like, 'I hope you get killed and raped and, like, thrown out into the streets.' "

The 'Scream Queens' actress explained she received the messages on social media but also had handwritten letters delivered to her home.

Abigail - who married Ira Kunyansky in January 2023 - admitted the song is "not great" and the period surrounding the break-up was very "traumatising" for her.

She said: "I don't even need to be cryptic about it. Everyone knows who it's about.

"Let's be real, the song does kind of suck a little bit. It's not a great song.

"It was the most traumatising experience because I did write the song about him basically because, you know, you're 17, 16 or 17 ... and I definitely had a much bigger idea of what this relationship was than maybe he thought.

"I had gotten what I felt to be 'burned' by him in some way, and I wrote a very bad song called 'You Suck' about him.

"I did not realise though that people would put two and two together so much; didn't realize that, like, the week before I released it he was going to become this huge boy band."

Weeks after she released the song, Michael addressed it on Twitter.

He wrote: "I didn't find your joke song funny."

And Abigail admitted his comment further fuelled the backlash against her.

She said: "I had this onslaught of these girls just literally hating on me. And not to make it into a whole thing, but that is what I feel like we're kind of stepping away from now. ... Nobody ever wants to say, 'Oh, maybe he did something to you,' you know, whatever."