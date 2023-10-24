Anne-Marie manages her ADHD symptoms by building Lego.

The 32-year-old singer was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after starting to struggle with her mental health as a teenager and she started having therapy during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 - and she's now revealed she also uses the popular children's toy to help.

She told Women's Health magazine: "Healthy to me means having a healthy mind. My struggles with my brain started when I was 16 and then I was diagnosed with ADHD.

"I manage my symptoms by building Lego – I've got a whole town in my house. I started therapy during lockdown, when I was feeling numb and rubbish. I went weekly for two years.

"Therapy was a slow but amazing journey. I have compassion for myself now, but before therapy, I had none whatsoever."

She also spoke about her struggles with body image when she was at school - revealing she thought having a lower body weight would make her more popular.

Anne-Marie explained: "I saw being popular in school as dependent on having a 'good' body, so I thought it was my own fault that I wasn’t popular'. Chasing a lower weight became an obsession. But ultimately, I was chasing body ‘perfection’, which doesn’t exist."

The singer previously opened up about her "weird relationship" with food revealing she used to only eat cheese spread sandwiches and was hesitant to try anything else because she has a "phobia" of throwing up.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners' podcast, she told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware: "Me and food have had a weird relationship. So, from young I have eaten just sandwiches. I grew up on sandwiches. I love sandwiches - they are the best things ever. And my mum and dad actually went to the doctors about it once because I would just eat sandwiches, and bread. "So the doctor asked if I was growing okay, they said yeah. Mostly it was Philadelphia cheese, that was it. But for breakfast, I'd have peanut butter on toast and for dinner I'd have two Philadelphia cheese sandwiches. Nothing else. So, after that phase happened I started eating chicken and prawns, they were my boundaries but I think this all happened because I have a phobia of sick so I was scared to put anything in my mouth that I thought would make me sick or vomit. I've got a phobia of that so I was always a bit weird around food."