ASAP Rocky is reportedly set to buy the Tranmere Rovers Football Club.

The 36-year-old rapper - who is in a relationship with pop superstar Rihanna, also 36, and has RZA, two, and 15-month-old Riot Rose with her - is part of an investment group headed by celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina, and they are fronting the takeover bid for the Liverpool-based League Two club.

A source told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "Rocky is tight with Joe and has committed to the Tranmere bid. Joe has been to Tranmere matches and Rocky has plans to go over too after the deal is completed. We may even see Rihanna watching League Two football."

According to reports, a Disney+ documentary in the style of 'Welcome To Wrexham' - which followed Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they purchased Wrexham AFC in Wales - could also be on the way.

The insider also noted that Joe believes that the club in question is "undervalued" and a celebrity endorsement of this sort of size could "transform" its level of success.

The source said: "Joe thinks Tranmere — a famous club, near to Liverpool — is undervalued and that by clever marketing and celebrity endorsement he can transform it. With the likes of Rocky on board, maybe so.."

ASAP - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - recently explained that despite their busy schedules, his relationship with the 'Umbrella' hitmaker is "going great" and described her as the "perfect person" to manage such a lifestyle.

He told Billboard: “It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules. [The relationship] is going great.

“I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”