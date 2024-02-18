'Oppenheimer' triumphed at the BAFTAs with a Best Film win.

BAFTAs: Oppenheimer wins Best Film

The historical saga - directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy - won Best Film ahead of 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'The Holdovers', 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Poor Things'.

With a total of 13 nominations, the film quickly racked up seven gongs including Best Director for Nolan, Leading Actor for Murphy and Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Accepting his award, Cillian said: "Oh boy, holy moly, thank you very, very much BAFTA.

"To the most dynamic, kindest producer-director partnership in Hollywood: Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, thank you for seeing something in me that I probably didn't see in myself.

"Thank for always pushing me and demanding excellence because that is what you deliver time and time again."

He added to his "fellow nominees and my Oppenhomies, I know it's a cliche to say, but I'm in awe of you."

Speaking about his character J Robert Oppenheimer, he said: "We have a space to debate and interrogate and investigate that complexity and it's a privilege to be a part of this community with you all."

Robert, who played Lewis Strauss in the movie, said of Nolan: "Recently that dude suggested I attempt an understated approach as a last ditch effort to resurrect my dwindling credibility."

Other award winners included Leading Actress Emma Stone and Supporting Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Emma said she was "in awe" of everyone who worked on Yorgos Lanthimos' surreal comedy and hailed the director for “our friendship and the gift of Bella [Emma's character]."

Emma also thanked her mother, saying: "She kind of made me believe this crazy idea that I can do something like this."

Da’Vine won for 'The Holdovers' and said: "'Thank you for trusting me with this beautiful character.

"Being able to wear this beautiful gown, standing on the stage in London, is not a responsibility I take lightly."

She also thanked her co-star Paul Giamatti and said she “cries every time” she says his name.

She went on: "I'm proud to call you a friend and thank you for never wavering."

Comedy drama 'American Fiction' won Adapted Screenplay over 'All of Us Strangers', 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' and 'The Zone of Interest'.

American writer and former Gawker journalist Cord Jefferson collected the award.

And, French legal drama 'Anatomy Of A Fall' won the Original Screenplay gong and co-writer and director Justine Triet, collected the award.

She said: "The last time I was in London, a woman said to me: 'After I saw your movie I called my ex and told him to see it to understand why I dumped him'. Someone else said 'Did you put a mic in my kitchen?'"

Pointing to her co-writer and partner Arthur Harari, she added: "I would like to make a statement tonight: it's a fiction and we are reasonably fine."