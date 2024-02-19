'Barbie' triumphed over 'Oppenheimer' at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night (18,02.24).

Greta Gerwig’s film pipped Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb drama to the Movie Of the Year award during the show in Santa Monica, California while there were also acting gongs for its stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.

Robbie picked up Female Movie Star of the Year while Gosling landed the male equivalent and Ferrera took home Movie Performance Of The Year for her role in the doll-based film.

'Barbie' also landed Comedy Movie of the Year bringing its total to five film prizes plus a win for Collaboration Song of the year for Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's track 'Barbie World' while 'Oppenheimer' made do with just one win for Drama Movie Of The Year.

Other winners in the film categories included 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds Snakes' for Action Movie of the Year with its star Rachel Zegler picking up Action Movie Star of the Year.

Jennifer Lawrence took Comedy Movie Star of the Year for 'No Hard Feelings' and Drama Movie Star of the Year went to Jenna Ortega for her role in 'Scream VI'.

In the TV categories, the top prize went to 'Grey's Anatomy' which won 'Show Of The Year' with 'Only Murders in the Building' winning the comedy series prize and Selena Gomez picking up the Female TV star award.

'The Last of Us' won the award for drama series and 'Loki' winning the best sci-fi trophy while 'The Kardashians' won in the reality show category and 'The Voice' came out on top in the competition category.

Jeremy Allen White was named best comedy star for his turn in 'The Bear' and Jennifer Aniston got a nod in the drama star category for 'The Morning Show'.

In music, Taylor Swift won two prizes - Female Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year - as well as an award for her The Eras Tour and for her social media presence while there were also wins for Jung Kook [Male Artist], Nicki Minaj [Hip-Hop Artist], Beyonce, [R B Artist], Ice Spice [New Artist and Stray Kids [Group/Duo].

Olivia Rodrigo's track 'Vampire' was named Song of the Year and her album 'Guts' landed Album of the Year.

During the show, Adam Sandler received the People’s Icon Award from his longtime friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston who described the actor as her "brother from another mother" and one of the "most loyal friends you could ever ever have."

She added of Sandler: "Being his friend has been one of the great joys of my life".

There was also an honour for Lenny Kravitz, who was handed the People’s Music Icon Award by Victoria Monet.

The full list of People's Choice Award winners is:

MOVIE OF THE YEAR: 'Barbie'

ACTION MOVIE OF THE YEAR: 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

COMEDY MOVIE OF THE YEAR: 'Barbie'

DRAMA MOVIE OF THE YEAR: 'Oppenheimer'

MALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR: Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie'

FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR: Margot Robbie, 'Barbie'

ACTION MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR: Rachel Zegler, 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR: Jennifer Lawrence, 'No Hard Feelings'

DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR: Jenna Ortega, 'Scream VI'

MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: America Ferrera, 'Barbie'

TV SHOW OF THE YEAR: 'Grey's Anatomy'

COMEDY SHOW OF THE YEAR: 'Only Murders in the Building'

DRAMA SHOW OF THE YEAR: 'The Last of Us'

SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF THE YEAR: 'Loki'

REALITY SHOW OF THE YEAR: 'The Kardashians'

COMPETITION SHOW OF THE YEAR: 'The Voice'

BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF THE YEAR: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

MALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR: Pedro Pascal, 'The Last of Us'

FEMALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR: Selena Gomez, 'Only Murders in the Building'

COMEDY TV STAR OF THE YEAR: Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear'

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF THE YEAR: Jennifer Aniston, 'The Morning Show'

TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: Billie Eilish, 'Swarm'

REALITY TV STAR OF THE YEAR: Khloe Kardashian, 'The Kardashians'

COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF THE YEAR: Ariana Madix, 'Dancing with the Stars'

DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR: 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR: 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

HOST OF THE YEAR: Jimmy Fallon, 'That's My Jam'

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Jung Kook

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift

MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Jelly Roll

FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Lainey Wilson

MALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Bad Bunny

FEMALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Shakira

POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Nicki Minaj

R B ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Beyonce

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Ice Spice

GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR: Stray Kids

SONG OF THE YEAR: 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: 'Guts', Olivia Rodrigo

COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR: 'Barbie World', Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice With Aqua

CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift: The Eras

SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift

COMEDY ACT OF THE YEAR: 'Selective Outrage', Chris Rock

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Travis Kelce