Barry Keoghan is happy he’s no longer considered a “little freak child-man”.

Barry Keoghan is happy he’s no longer considered a ‘little freak child-man’

The 31-year-old actor has hit the A-list after his turn as a scheming Oxford student in ‘Saltburn’, but admitted he was seen very differently earlier in his career, which has included roles as a creepy blackmailer in ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ and a village simpleton in ‘Banshees of Inisherin’.

He told the new issue of GQ about his new-found status: “It’s nice, man. It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin’ freaky little freak man-child, freak child-man, whatever you want to call it.

“It’s nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice.”

Barry also admitted about his looks: “My prettiness didn’t get me this far.”

When told by the magazine he had mastered his “little freak” era, Barry added: “Little freak child-man era, as we call it. And now I’m just Man. Freak-Man. Man-Freak.”

Barry also said about how he has been overwhelmed by his fame: “It’s crazy when I think of it. I was saying to my friend last night – I was just looking out at the (Hollywood) sign and, y’know, I wanted this as a kid.”

He also said about his ambitions: “I dunno why I wanted it, but I wanted it. It brings back memories, in a weird way – it’s hard to have memories of a place you’ve not been in, but I watched all those old movies, and was fascinated by Old Hollywood. This was stuff I dreamed of, as a kid.”

Barry also used his GQ interview to confirm he had split from his long-term orthodontist girlfriend Alyson Kierans, with whom he had son Brando, after three years of dating.

The February issue of British GQ is available via digital download and is on newsstands on 30 January.