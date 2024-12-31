Billie Eilish has shared a never-before-seen snap of herself with her late family dog to mark Christmas and her birthday.

The ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer turned 23 on 18 December, and has now publicly celebrated the milestone and festive holiday with a photo dump of other throwback images to give fans another glimpse into her life.

She captioned the carousel of images “Christmas”, and the set also included up-to-date photos of how she spent her break over December.

The first image in the set showed her with a large black dog on her lap – while further on she was pictured with her late family dog Pepper taken when she was a child.

Pepper died in July 2023 at the age of 15, and Billie honoured the pup’s memory on Instagram at the time by calling the dog her “life-long best friend”.

She also posted a photo with Charli XCX, 32, from 17 December, when they performed their ‘Guess’ remix together on stage for the first time in Los Angeles.

And Billie shared a photo of what appeared to be a candy cane-inspired birthday cake with 23 candles on top, plus a possible tease of a new fragrance.

The Grammy winner included snaps featuring her friends, including her keyboard player Abe Nouri.

Billie’s mother Maggie Baird marked her famous daughter’s birthday online by posting her own set of throwback shots of the pop star.

One photo showed a seven-year-old Billie smiling happily in front of a birthday cake, with her mum captioning the set: “Happy birthday to my darling beloved Billie! Being your mom has been an extraordinary journey.

“You are a dear and precious human and I have treasured these crazy week before Christmas birthdays now for so many years.

“You brought us so much joy in so many laughs. You are complicated and unique. I (am) honoured to be your mom.”

Billie’s older brother and musical collaborator Finneas, 27, also marked her birthday by writing online: “Happy 23rd Birthday to my sister Billie – being your brother has been the joy and honour of my life. Love you so much.”