Billie Eilish has "never felt like a woman".

Billie Eilish has hit out at the sexualisation of women's bodies

The 21-year-old Grammy winner has admitted she doesn't feel "feminine" or "desirable" and has to train her brain to believe she is a "pretty girl".

In a candid interview for the Power of Women issue of Variety, she said: “I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

The 'Your Power' singer became known for wearing baggy clothes and hated it when people suddenly "sexualised" her when she showed off some skin.

She said: “I wasn’t trying to have people not sexualise me. But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it. If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything. Maybe my not really caring about being sexualised is because I’ve never felt desired or desirable.”

She continued: “I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look. You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualise you?’ You can suck my a**! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F*** you!”

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker added that it's a one-sided thing as women don't comment on men's bodies in the same way.

She said: “Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies. If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f*** because we see people for who they are!”

Check out the full interview via https://variety.com/2023/music/features/billie-eilish-body-shamers-sexualized-barbie-oscar-buzz-1235787860/.