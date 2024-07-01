Billy Ray Cyrus’ estranged wife Firerose says he forced her to live by “very strict rules”.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ estranged wife Firerose says he forced her to live by ‘very strict rules’

The 62-year-old ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ performer filed for divorce from the musician, 37, after nearly seven months of marriage in May, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as reason for the split.

Firerose has now told Page Six their marriage was characterised by him continually screamed at her and making her feel like a prisoner at their remote farm just outside Nashville.

She said: “Billy had very strict rules. I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done… it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.

“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email.”

Firerose added the stress became so bad she passed out two days before their wedding last October and was taken to the hospital.

She also claimed Billy Ray would give her the silent treatment for hours and sometimes days, adding: “I withdrew… I was afraid to talk.”

Despite her claims, court documents filed in Tennessee earlier this month showed Billy Ray claims he was the one “physically”, verbally and emotionally abused by his ex – who was born Johanna Rose Hodges.

He also uses the filing to deny “mind boggling” allegations it was him who was abusive to Firerose.

The papers state: “While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused.

“Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant.”

In an affidavit, Billy Ray’s manager Scott Adkins says he witnessed the abuse toward the singer.

Firerose filed legal papers on 14 July saying Billy Ray filed for divorce in May one day before she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.

The Australian says in her complaint she was diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation in early 2020 and her doctors “highly recommended” she undergo the procedure and a breast reconstruction in March, with the singer scheduling her first surgery for 24 May.