Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears has wished her daughter happy birthday after their years of estrangement.

The ‘Toxic’ singer turned 43 earlier this week and her mum Lynne, 69, has marked the day with a Facebook tribute.

She posted alongside a throwback of Britney as a child: “Happy Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter, Britney!

“You will always have that beautiful smile! Wishing you the happiest birthday ever!”

Britney celebrated her birthday with a holiday in Mexico with friends, but spent her 42nd birthday alongside her mum and the singer’s 47-year-old brother, Bryan.

A source told TMZ at the time Britney and Lynne’s relationship was “definitely in a better place” after they became estranged over the singer’s controversial 13-year conservatorship, which saw her father Jamie, 33, fully controlling her finances as well as her professional, personal and medical affairs.

An insider added to People Lynne had been “really making an effort” to “be in Britney’s life”.

They said last year: “(Britney’s) mom does love her. There is no doubt about that.

“(Lynne has been) very apologetic (and) takes full blame (for their difficult relationship.)

“Britney likes spending time with (her mum.) They have a complicated relationship, but it seems they both need each other.”

But the insider also said Britney was still “hurt” by her mum’s role in the conservatorship.

They also had a feud in May when Britney got into an altercation with her then-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles and blamed her mum for stirring up the drama amid the incident.

It was reported last year Britney would “never forgive” her father for his years of control over her during the conservatorship.

In her memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ the singer added her parents were convinced she was “put on the Earth for no other reason than to help their cash flow”.