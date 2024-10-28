Britney Spears has "found her soul" in nature.

The 42-year-old pop superstar posted a new video to her social media from an unnamed location and noted that while she loves being there alone so she could meditate, she always ended up arguing with her former partner whenever they were there,

On Sunday (27.10.24) night, she wrote on Instagram: "There’s something about this exotic place … No matter how many times I come here, it feels like the first time !!! The way Mother Nature speaks to me !!! Alone !!! Meditation and prayer speaks volumes !!! A video I took outside had birds singing and the song was so loud !!! Ok, maybe I just found my soul here !!! I will be honest, there’s a courtyard with flowers and a small gate and a little koi pond with a stained glass entrance door before you walk in that reminds me of OLD SCHOOL CHURCH !!! Which sometimes has a deeper meaning and feeling !!! I’m honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought … Not one time did I sleep in bed with him !!!"

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - married actor Sam Asghari, 30, in 2022 but they split after just over a year together.

She is now thought to be dating Paul Soliz but was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a period of 55 hours in 2004, then married backing dancer Kevin Federline - with whom she has Sean, 19, and 18-year-old Jaden -later that same year but the split in 2007.

She added: "I got a pillow and would sleep outside … I like the sound of the fountain outside !!! I wanted to whisper the secrets of the universe ... I’ve stayed inside a lot this trip because it’s insanely hot !!! But think I might just sleep in the baby courtyard tonight."