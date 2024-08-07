Britney Spears' sons have "forgiven" their grandfather Jamie Spears.

Jamie Spears has reconciled with his grandsons

The 72-year-old patriarch was placed under a restraining order that stopped him having contact with his grandsons Sean Preston, now 18, and 17-year-old Jayden - who live with their father, Kevin Federline - back in 2019 after he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with the older boy, but that has "expired on its own terms" and the teenagers have welcomed their grandad back into their lives.

Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “The boys miss their grandfather. They have forgiven him...

“There’s no restraint between Jamie communicating with them or them communicating with Jamie."

Asked if the boys are in communication with Jamie, he added: “They have been speaking with him.”

It had been reported by TMZ that Preston and Jayden were planning to visit Jamie in Louisiana, and while the lawyer wasn't able to confirm the trip, he did say Kevin, 46, wouldn't "oppose" it and the former dancer is "supportive" of the reconciliation.

Kevin said in 2022 that he would welcome Jamie - who is estranged from Britney - to reconnect with his sons.

He told ITV: “I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives. Especially if that’s what the boys wanted.

“People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.”

While there is seemingly little chance of Britney reconciling with her dad, who was her conservator for 13 years until 2021, she has taken steps to improve her relationship with her sons in recent months.

They were believed to have begun speaking again around a year ago, and Kevin's lawyer confirmed in June the boys had called their mom on Mother's Day, noting it was a "step in the right direction".

However, he added: “It’s a process that takes more than just a phone call to accomplish.”

At the time of the alleged incident between Jamie and Preston, no criminal charges were brought, and Kevin made it clear he felt that was the right decision.

Kaplan said at the time: “It was not Kevin’s desire to see Jamie Spears be prosecuted.

“The police report that he initiated was only for the purpose of obtaining protection orders for the children and those remain in place.”