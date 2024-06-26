Celine Dion has been offered the chance to perform at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Celine Dion could perform at the Paris Olympics

The 56-year-old singer is eager to return to performing live, despite being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome - a progressive neurological disorder that affects her muscles - and Celine has been offered the opportunity to perform at the upcoming Olympic Games.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Celine has made no secret of her desire to make it back to the stage, and Paris would be the perfect opportunity for her to do that.

"Unlike other offers which are full shows, making an appearance at the opening ceremony would see Celine performing just one song."

Celine is excited by the possibility of performing at the opening ceremony. However, it's not yet clear whether it will happen.

The insider explained: "The formal offer to perform was made earlier this year, and Celine is working around the clock to make it happen.

"She’s made huge leaps and is getting stronger every day, but she’s not out of the woods yet.

"Everyone has their ­fingers crossed it is able to happen. It will be quite the moment."

Meanwhile, Celine previously revealed that she hopes to "raise awareness" of stiff-person syndrome through a new feature-length documentary.

The award-winning star has opened up about her struggles in 'I Am: Celine Dion'.

She said: "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realised how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans.

"During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."