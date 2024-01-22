Chrissy Teigen was "terrified" her card would be declined during one of her early dates with John Legend.

The couple started dating in 2006 after meeting while filming the music video for his song 'Stereo' and Chrissy did her best to impress the singer by taking him out for dinner at a swanky restaurant in New York City but she was left on the edge of her seat when she saw the price list.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chrissy explained: "I took John [Legend] to Jean-Georges [restaurant] when I was 20 years old, and I remember the margarita that he ordered was $58.

"I was just blown away when it came out. It came out on a little dish and had little salts and everything ... My heart broke because I knew then that my card would probably decline."

Chrissy decided to solve the problem by going to a cash point and withdrawing enough money to pay for the meal. She added: "I ended up going to the bank and getting cash because I was so, so scared that it would decline, so I ended up getting out like $800 cash.

"Our meal there was beautiful and wonderful, but the fear that went into having it … oh my God, I’ll never forget that feeling in my entire life. It was terrifying."

The couple married in 2013 and had four children together, but Chrissy recently revealed the couple seem to have failed to pass on their love of fine food to their five-year-old Miles because he has never eaten a vegetable.

Chrissy told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: "[Daughter] Luna is the best eater. Luna's amazing. She eats salads, vegetables. Miles has still not had a vegetable. Never.

"He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in fried rice and was so upset about it."

The model went on to reveal she talked the subject over during a Zoom meeting with her kids' school during which they talked about fussy eaters and she discovered Miles will probably grow out of his fear of veg.

Chrissy explained: "They say it's the only thing they really have control over at that age."