Dame Shirley Bassey is "truly humbled" to have been included on the King's New Year's Honours list.

The 86-year-old singer has become just the 64th living person to be made a Companion of Honour - which is given to people in the Commonwealth realms who have made a significant contribution to the arts, science, medicine or the government over a long period of time - and admitted her heart was "full of emotion" at receiving the new accolade after more than 65 years in music.

She said: "Music has been a constant companion in my life. As a little girl growing up in Tiger Bay, I would dream of travelling the world, and never imagined, that one day, my voice would take me to where I am now.

"Every step of my career has been about taking that chance, believing in myself and making that leap.

"I live to sing and love to perform. Entertaining audiences for over 70 years has been a privilege. My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled."

The 'Goldfinger' songstress - who was made a Dame for services to the performing arts in 2000 - was joined on the list by a host of other famous faces, including 'Bleeding Love' singer Leona Lewis, who has been made an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for her services to music and charity, whilst England Lionesses Mary Earps and Lauren Hemp been given an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for their services to football.

Meanwhile, film director Sir Ridley Scott had his knighthood upgraded, best-selling author Jilly Cooper has been made a Dame and 'Game of Thrones' actor Oliver Ford Davies has received an OBE for his services to drama whilst his co-star Emilia Clarke has been given an MBE for her work with brain injury charity SameYou.