David Duchovny: 'I feel like I discovered Angelina Jolie'

The 63-year-old actor starred alongside Angelina, 49, in the 1997 thriller 'Playing God' and revealed he was struck by her star power from their first meeting.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live', he said: "I feel like I discovered Angelina Jolie.

"Yeah, because I was casting, I was part of the casting of, I didn't discover her, but you know, she came in, and I just knew she was a movie star, and I told everybody we've gotta cast her."

At the time, David was a huge star due to his role as Fox Mulder on 'The X Files'.

While Angelina, whose father is actor Jon Voight, had made a number of movies before 'Playing God', she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress two years later for 'Girl, Interrupted'.

She then went on to find worldwide fame after starring as the titular heoine in 2001's 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider'.

Speaking previously about 'Playing God', in which Duchovny played a disgraced surgeon who reinvents himself as a "gunshot doctor" for criminals, with Jolie in the role of the criminals' girlfriends, she called the movie "wild".

She told Interview magazine in 1997: "['Playing God'] was very rock-'n'-roll and fun and loud and say-what-you-want-to-say, dress wild and love wild — you know that fantasy. I really allowed myself to get into that world. Being the age am, I sometimes feel like a punk kid walking onto certain sets, but I didn’t this time. I felt very much a woman."