Kris Jenner has undergone a hysterectomy, after a tumour was discovered on her ovary

The 68-year-old Kardashians matriarch broke down in tears last week while telling her family she needed to have her ovaries removed after doctors discovered a cyst and a "little tumour".

But she was then advised it would be "the best thing" for her health to have her ovaries and uterus removed to "not give anything a chance to grow anywhere".

Speaking in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Kris told friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick: "I'm gonna have a hysterectomy.

"It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I got a phone call.

"They found something, we're here to fix it.

"I'm going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life."

Kris - who has children Kourtney Kardashian, 45, Kim Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 40, Rob Kardashian, 37, Kendall Jenner, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26 - admitted she was feeling "very emotional" about the procedure.

Speaking to the camera, she later said: "I'm very emotional about it, because when you're young, you start talking about wanting a family.

"It was all we talked about literally for 40, 50 years. So, here we are now talking about it again and it's the other side of the process."

In a teaser for the upcoming July 18th episode of 'The Kardashians', Kris told the cameras: "I'm done with my surgery, and I feel great!"

She told them: "I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn't told you yet but … you know I went to the doctor and I had my scan ... they found ... and this just makes me really emotional, but ... they found a cyst and like a little tumour on my ovary.

"And so I went to the doctor and Dr. A said I've got to have my ovaries taken out. And I'm just really emotional about it because you know they came in handy with you guys.

"If I can get through the hip replacement, I can get through this. I don't even ... I'm not nervous to be put to sleep, I'm not nervous with Dr. A. She's the best doctor in the world, but then you go to do it and it's so real.

"It's also a thing about getting older and it's like a sign of like we're done with you know part of your life, it's a whole chapter that's just closed.

"It's the dumbest thing, but I love you guys and I just wanted you to know."