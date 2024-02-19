Emma Stone was left “pouring sweat” and “shaky” after she picked up her best actress BAFTA.

The Oscar-winning actress, 35, was handed the trophy for her role as Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Things’ at Sunday’s (18.02.24) ceremony in London’s Festival Hall, beating Fantasia Barrino for ‘The Color Purple’, Sandra Hüller (‘Anatomy of a Fall’), Carey Mulligan (‘Maestro’), Vivian Oparah (‘Rye Lane’) and Margot Robbie (‘Barbie’.)

She said when asked at the winners’ press conference how she was feeling about her latest award: “Really good and shaky – a combination of jet lag and excitement… I’m sorry, I’m pouring sweat. Can you tell?”

Emma added about the work that goes into producing films: “You put you a lot of your heart and soul into making your film. A lot of people are away from their families and bond with this group of people (on set.)”

She said about her joy at seeing people get joy from the final product: “The excitement of it being received or seen by people is immensely meaningful, and you don’t know if it will resonate in the way you want.”

Emma, who also produced ‘Poor Things’ – billed as a modern retelling of ‘Frankenstein’: “It’s the first time I produced alongside acting, so it feels doubly meaningful, because in front of and behind (the camera), it was incredible to be involved with.”

She joked about being stopped having a “chinwag” with other actors at the BAFTAs due to its lack of toilet breaks: “I’ve gotten to see a good amount of these people at things throughout the past few weeks, (and with) BAFTAs, really there is no commercial break.

“There is no time to run to the loo, as it were, ok, so you really don’t get much time to talk to people yet – but I did see Cillian (Murphy) and we did have a chinwag.”