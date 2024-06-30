Eva Longoria says Hollywood needs to change.

Eva Longoria calls for change in Hollywood

The 49-year-old actress – who first found fame on soapy TV drama ‘Desperate Housewives’ - insisted that while Hollywood is seen as progressive, it still has a long way to go before there is equality for women and minorities.

She told Grazia magazine: "You know, people think Hollywood is a liberal, progressive industry but it's not. It would be great to have gender equity in all positions, we just don't. We have fewer female directors and fewer Latinos in front of the camera than we did a couple of years ago. So we're actually going in the wrong direction, even though the perception is that we're doing so great.”

However, Eva has faith that Hollywood has the power to change and the power to change the world.

She said: “Women are still not getting the same opportunities as our male counterparts. What we do [in the industry] matters, it can change culture and, when you change culture, you can change policy, perception. You can change a lot of things with storytelling."

Meanwhile, Eva has five-year-old son Santiago with her husband José Bastón and she insisted that balancing motherhood with her career has been easy.

She said: "People always think it's so hard for me balancing my career and being a mother but it's actually a lot easier. Because I say no to a lot more things than I used to. If something takes away my time from him then it's an easy no. He's simplified my life."