Eva Longoria has insisted Hollywood is "going in the wrong direction" with representation.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star has hit out at the film industry and claimed it's not as "liberal" or "progressive" as people think from the outside.

She told Grazia magazine: "You know, people think Hollywood is a liberal, progressive industry, but it’s not.

"It would be great to have gender equity in all positions, we just don’t. We have fewer female directors and fewer Latinos in front of the camera than we did a couple of years ago.

"So we’re actually going in the wrong direction, even though the perception is that we’re doing so great."

The 49-year-old actress and producer explained how she wants to use her platform to tell stories "with purpose" while bringing about equality through her own movies.

She said: "I like producing with purpose. I want to tell stories for my Latine community. We have a lot of heroes, things to say, an amazing talent pool of storytellers.

"It’s refreshing and innovative – in an industry that keeps going to the same writers and creators for the same stories – to have a different perspective and point of view, because it changes everything, makes it more interesting, more relevant."

Eva also opened up on how becoming a first time mother to her six-year-old son has impacted the projects she takes on.

She added: "People always think it’s so hard for me balancing my career and being a mother but it’s actually a lot easier.

"Because I say no to a lot more things than I used to. If something takes away my time from him then it’s an easy no. He’s simplified my life."

Eva recently celebrated her son's birthday with a Pixar party, and her boy "loved" seeing the Disney studio's latest animated movie.

She told E! News: "We were in Spain, that's where we live, and we did an 'Inside Out' 2 party. He loved it!

"So we've contributed to the $500 million box office that is 'Inside Out 2.'"

And she joked that she could have a young actor or singer on her hands, given her son is showing early signs of a knack for music.

She added: "He's into music, and so he loves Spotify and he'll make playlists - and he makes really good playlists!"